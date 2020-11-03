Earnings results for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Clearwater Paper last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476 million. Clearwater Paper has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Clearwater Paper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.77%. The high price target for CLW is $48.00 and the low price target for CLW is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper does not currently pay a dividend. Clearwater Paper does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

In the past three months, Clearwater Paper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by insiders. 86.37% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW



Earnings for Clearwater Paper are expected to decrease by -56.71% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 26.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 26.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. Clearwater Paper has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

