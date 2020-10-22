Earnings results for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Clearwater Paper last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company earned $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476 million. Clearwater Paper has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Clearwater Paper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Clearwater Paper will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.04%. The high price target for CLW is $48.00 and the low price target for CLW is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearwater Paper has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Clearwater Paper has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $39.80. Clearwater Paper has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper does not currently pay a dividend. Clearwater Paper does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

In the past three months, Clearwater Paper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by insiders. 86.37% of the stock of Clearwater Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW



Earnings for Clearwater Paper are expected to decrease by -56.71% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 27.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Clearwater Paper is 27.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Clearwater Paper has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

