Earnings results for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Clearway Energy last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $329 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearway Energy has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.3. Clearway Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.50%. The high price target for CWEN is $27.00 and the low price target for CWEN is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clearway Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.33, Clearway Energy has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $28.47. Clearway Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Clearway Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Clearway Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 134.41% in the coming year. This indicates that Clearway Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

In the past three months, Clearway Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Clearway Energy is held by insiders. 36.59% of the stock of Clearway Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN



Earnings for Clearway Energy are expected to decrease by -13.08% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearway Energy is 63.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Clearway Energy is 63.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. Clearway Energy has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Clearway Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

