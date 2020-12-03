Earnings results for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Cloudera last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudera has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloudera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.32%. The high price target for CLDR is $19.00 and the low price target for CLDR is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cloudera has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.69, Cloudera has a forecasted upside of 13.3% from its current price of $11.20. Cloudera has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera does not currently pay a dividend. Cloudera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

In the past three months, Cloudera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,884,843.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Cloudera is held by insiders. 68.13% of the stock of Cloudera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR



Earnings for Cloudera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Cloudera is -13.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cloudera is -13.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cloudera has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

