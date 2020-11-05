Earnings results for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Cloudflare last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudflare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloudflare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.72%. The high price target for NET is $69.00 and the low price target for NET is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare does not currently pay a dividend. Cloudflare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

In the past three months, Cloudflare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $107,039,694.00 in company stock. 35.89% of the stock of Cloudflare is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.78% of the stock of Cloudflare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET



Earnings for Cloudflare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Cloudflare is -86.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cloudflare is -86.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cloudflare has a P/B Ratio of 23.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

