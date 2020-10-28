Earnings results for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9.

CME Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. CME Group has generated $6.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. CME Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CME Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $183.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.03%. The high price target for CME is $225.00 and the low price target for CME is $138.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CME Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $183.44, CME Group has a forecasted upside of 15.0% from its current price of $159.47. CME Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CME Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CME Group is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CME Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.28% next year. This indicates that CME Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

In the past three months, CME Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,695,838.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of CME Group is held by insiders. 84.24% of the stock of CME Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME



Earnings for CME Group are expected to grow by 0.44% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $6.90 per share. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 24.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of CME Group is 24.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. CME Group has a PEG Ratio of 5.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CME Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

