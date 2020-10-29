Earnings results for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

CMS Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. CMS Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CMS Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.59, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.97%. The high price target for CMS is $76.00 and the low price target for CMS is $61.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CMS Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.59, CMS Energy has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $63.97. CMS Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CMS Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CMS Energy is 65.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CMS Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.39% next year. This indicates that CMS Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

In the past three months, CMS Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $538,927.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by insiders. 92.07% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS



Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 6.37% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 24.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 24.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.62. CMS Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CMS Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

