Earnings results for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

CNB Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company earned $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CNB Financial has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNB Financial in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for CNB Financial.

Dividend Strength: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CNB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNB Financial is 25.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.87% next year. This indicates that CNB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

In the past three months, CNB Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $560,432.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.97% of the stock of CNB Financial is held by insiders. 40.59% of the stock of CNB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE



Earnings for CNB Financial are expected to decrease by -1.52% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of CNB Financial is 6.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of CNB Financial is 6.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. CNB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

