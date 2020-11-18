Earnings results for CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

CNFinance last released its earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $44.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. CNFinance has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. CNFinance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNFinance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.13%. The high price target for CNF is $5.50 and the low price target for CNF is $5.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNFinance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, CNFinance has a forecasted upside of 86.1% from its current price of $2.96. CNFinance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance does not currently pay a dividend. CNFinance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

In the past three months, CNFinance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of CNFinance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF



Earnings for CNFinance are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of CNFinance is 8.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.65. The P/E ratio of CNFinance is 8.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.74. CNFinance has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

