CNH Industrial N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

CNH Industrial last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. CNH Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNH Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.92%. The high price target for CNHI is $9.50 and the low price target for CNHI is $5.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CNH Industrial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.30, CNH Industrial has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $8.58. CNH Industrial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

CNH Industrial does not currently pay a dividend. CNH Industrial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CNH Industrial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.65% of the stock of CNH Industrial is held by institutions.

Earnings for CNH Industrial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is 11.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is 11.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 42.35. CNH Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

