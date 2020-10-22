Earnings results for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Coca-Cola last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Coca-Cola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.32%. The high price target for KO is $65.00 and the low price target for KO is $44.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coca-Cola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.05, Coca-Cola has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $49.99. Coca-Cola has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola pays a meaningful dividend of 3.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Coca-Cola has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Coca-Cola is 77.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Coca-Cola will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.79% in the coming year. This indicates that Coca-Cola may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,380,407.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Coca-Cola is held by insiders. 65.86% of the stock of Coca-Cola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO



Earnings for Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 13.41% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola is 23.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola is 23.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.54. Coca-Cola has a PEG Ratio of 5.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coca-Cola has a P/B Ratio of 10.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

