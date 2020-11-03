Earnings results for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $2.13. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. Coca-Cola Consolidated has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola Consolidated insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.90% of the stock of Coca-Cola Consolidated is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE



The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated is 37.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated is 37.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.31. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

