Earnings results for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Coca-Cola FEMSA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola FEMSA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.94%. The high price target for KOF is $70.00 and the low price target for KOF is $63.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Coca-Cola FEMSA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 65.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Coca-Cola FEMSA will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.45% next year. This indicates that Coca-Cola FEMSA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA is held by insiders. Only 8.04% of the stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF



Earnings for Coca-Cola FEMSA are expected to grow by 23.87% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 16.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 16.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.07. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

