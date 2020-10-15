Earnings results for Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Codorus Valley Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $18.44 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Codorus Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Dividend Strength: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Codorus Valley Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

In the past three months, Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $36,620.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Codorus Valley Bancorp is held by insiders. 53.67% of the stock of Codorus Valley Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY



The P/E ratio of Codorus Valley Bancorp is 13.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Codorus Valley Bancorp is 13.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

