Earnings results for Coeur Mining (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

MGM Growth Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. MGM Growth Properties has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.8. MGM Growth Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Coeur Mining (NYSE:MGP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.26%. The high price target for MGP is $37.00 and the low price target for MGP is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MGM Growth Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.81, MGM Growth Properties has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $26.45. MGM Growth Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coeur Mining (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MGM Growth Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 83.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, MGM Growth Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.69% in the coming year. This indicates that MGM Growth Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Coeur Mining (NYSE:MGP)

In the past three months, MGM Growth Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by insiders. 94.40% of the stock of MGM Growth Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coeur Mining (NYSE:MGP



Earnings for MGM Growth Properties are expected to grow by 5.91% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 67.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of MGM Growth Properties is 67.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. MGM Growth Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here