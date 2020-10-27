Earnings results for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Coeur Mining last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. Its revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Coeur Mining has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Coeur Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.70%. The high price target for CDE is $13.00 and the low price target for CDE is $5.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coeur Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Coeur Mining has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $7.79. Coeur Mining has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Coeur Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

In the past three months, Coeur Mining insiders have sold 2,473.45% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $16,400.00 in company stock and sold $422,045.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by insiders. 61.67% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE



Earnings for Coeur Mining are expected to grow by 293.33% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is -6.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is -6.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coeur Mining has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here