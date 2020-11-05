Earnings results for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Cogent Communications last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company earned $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cogent Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.2. Cogent Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.93%. The high price target for CCOI is $95.00 and the low price target for CCOI is $63.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cogent Communications has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.88, Cogent Communications has a forecasted upside of 35.9% from its current price of $57.29. Cogent Communications has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cogent Communications has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cogent Communications is 371.05%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cogent Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 231.15% in the coming year. This indicates that Cogent Communications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

In the past three months, Cogent Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $383,613.00 in company stock. Only 10.71% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by insiders. 96.29% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI



Earnings for Cogent Communications are expected to grow by 35.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 68.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 68.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. Cogent Communications has a PEG Ratio of 8.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

