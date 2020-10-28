Earnings results for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Cognex last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company earned $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.3. Cognex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cognex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.98%. The high price target for CGNX is $85.00 and the low price target for CGNX is $40.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cognex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.38, Cognex has a forecasted downside of 17.0% from its current price of $66.70. Cognex has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cognex does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cognex is 18.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cognex will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.75% next year. This indicates that Cognex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

In the past three months, Cognex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,446,379.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Cognex is held by insiders. 93.62% of the stock of Cognex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX



Earnings for Cognex are expected to grow by 45.21% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Cognex is 82.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Cognex is 82.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Cognex has a P/B Ratio of 8.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

