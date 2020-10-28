Earnings results for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company earned $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Cognizant Technology Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.38%. The high price target for CTSH is $87.00 and the low price target for CTSH is $37.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cognizant Technology Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.44, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $73.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cognizant Technology Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions is 22.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cognizant Technology Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.84% next year. This indicates that Cognizant Technology Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

In the past three months, Cognizant Technology Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,644,959.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions is held by insiders. 89.68% of the stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH



Earnings for Cognizant Technology Solutions are expected to grow by 13.20% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $4.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions is 24.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions is 24.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

