Earnings results for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Coherent last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company earned $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Coherent has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year. Coherent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coherent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $166.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.96%. The high price target for COHR is $205.00 and the low price target for COHR is $130.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent does not currently pay a dividend. Coherent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

In the past three months, Coherent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Coherent is held by insiders. 96.04% of the stock of Coherent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Coherent are expected to grow by 265.89% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $4.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Coherent is -6.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coherent is -6.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coherent has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

