Cohu, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Cohu last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business earned $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Cohu has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Cohu has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cohu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.57%. The high price target for COHU is $30.00 and the low price target for COHU is $19.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cohu does not currently pay a dividend. Cohu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cohu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.07% of the stock of Cohu is held by insiders. 86.92% of the stock of Cohu is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cohu are expected to grow by 278.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Cohu is -14.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cohu is -14.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cohu has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

