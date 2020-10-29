Earnings results for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Colfax last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Colfax has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year. Colfax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colfax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.35%. The high price target for CFX is $50.00 and the low price target for CFX is $6.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Colfax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.41, Colfax has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $28.34. Colfax has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax does not currently pay a dividend. Colfax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

In the past three months, Colfax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $87,982.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Colfax is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Colfax (NYSE:CFX



Earnings for Colfax are expected to grow by 45.26% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Colfax is -404.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Colfax is -404.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Colfax has a PEG Ratio of 4.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Colfax has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here