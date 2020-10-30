Earnings results for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive last released its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Its revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Colgate-Palmolive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.04%. The high price target for CL is $88.00 and the low price target for CL is $58.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Colgate-Palmolive has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.64, Colgate-Palmolive has a forecasted downside of 0.0% from its current price of $76.67. Colgate-Palmolive has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive pays a meaningful dividend of 2.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Colgate-Palmolive does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 62.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Colgate-Palmolive will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.05% next year. This indicates that Colgate-Palmolive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

In the past three months, Colgate-Palmolive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,678,851.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is held by insiders. 76.74% of the stock of Colgate-Palmolive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL



Earnings for Colgate-Palmolive are expected to grow by 6.08% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 25.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Colgate-Palmolive is 25.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a PEG Ratio of 4.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Colgate-Palmolive has a P/B Ratio of 117.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

