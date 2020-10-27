Earnings results for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Colliers International Group last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm earned $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Colliers International Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colliers International Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.34%. The high price target for CIGI is $85.00 and the low price target for CIGI is $70.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Colliers International Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.67, Colliers International Group has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $63.71. Colliers International Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group has a dividend yield of 0.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Colliers International Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Colliers International Group is 3.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Colliers International Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.38% next year. This indicates that Colliers International Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

In the past three months, Colliers International Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.30% of the stock of Colliers International Group is held by insiders. 73.34% of the stock of Colliers International Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI



Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 174.07% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $2.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Colliers International Group is 35.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Colliers International Group is 35.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Colliers International Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

