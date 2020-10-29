Earnings results for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Columbia Banking System last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business earned $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Columbia Banking System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.18%. The high price target for COLB is $34.00 and the low price target for COLB is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Columbia Banking System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Columbia Banking System has a forecasted upside of 24.2% from its current price of $25.77. Columbia Banking System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Columbia Banking System does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Banking System is 41.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Banking System will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.64% next year. This indicates that Columbia Banking System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

In the past three months, Columbia Banking System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,956.00 in company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Columbia Banking System is held by insiders. 92.11% of the stock of Columbia Banking System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB



Earnings for Columbia Banking System are expected to grow by 8.64% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Banking System is 12.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Columbia Banking System is 12.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Columbia Banking System has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

