Earnings results for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Columbia Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Columbia Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.43%. The high price target for CLBK is $13.50 and the low price target for CLBK is $13.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbia Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Columbia Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $12.45. Columbia Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Columbia Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

In the past three months, Columbia Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $46,160.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Columbia Financial is held by insiders. Only 17.95% of the stock of Columbia Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK



Earnings for Columbia Financial are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Financial is 27.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Columbia Financial is 27.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Columbia Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here