Earnings results for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Columbia Property Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company earned $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year. Columbia Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.19%. The high price target for CXP is $24.00 and the low price target for CXP is $13.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbia Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.90, Columbia Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 100.2% from its current price of $10.44. Columbia Property Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Columbia Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Property Trust is 56.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.14% next year. This indicates that Columbia Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

In the past three months, Columbia Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Columbia Property Trust is held by insiders. 82.84% of the stock of Columbia Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP



Earnings for Columbia Property Trust are expected to remain at $1.47 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Columbia Property Trust is -38.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Columbia Property Trust is -38.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Columbia Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here