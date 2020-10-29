Earnings results for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

Columbia Sportswear last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Columbia Sportswear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Sportswear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.42%. The high price target for COLM is $115.00 and the low price target for COLM is $72.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbia Sportswear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.67, Columbia Sportswear has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $93.71. Columbia Sportswear has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear does not currently pay a dividend. Columbia Sportswear does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

In the past three months, Columbia Sportswear insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,784,392.00 in company stock. 41.15% of the stock of Columbia Sportswear is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.55% of the stock of Columbia Sportswear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM



Earnings for Columbia Sportswear are expected to grow by 106.80% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $4.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 35.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 35.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Columbia Sportswear has a PEG Ratio of 16.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Columbia Sportswear has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here