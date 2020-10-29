Earnings results for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Columbus McKinnon last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.00 by $0.07. The business earned $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Columbus McKinnon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbus McKinnon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.49%. The high price target for CMCO is $50.00 and the low price target for CMCO is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbus McKinnon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, Columbus McKinnon has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $34.47. Columbus McKinnon has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Columbus McKinnon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 8.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbus McKinnon will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.18% next year. This indicates that Columbus McKinnon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

In the past three months, Columbus McKinnon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Columbus McKinnon is held by insiders. 97.09% of the stock of Columbus McKinnon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO



Earnings for Columbus McKinnon are expected to grow by 87.62% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 21.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 21.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.05. Columbus McKinnon has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Columbus McKinnon has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

