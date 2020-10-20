Earnings results for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Comerica last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm earned $718 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Comerica has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Comerica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comerica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.60%. The high price target for CMA is $70.00 and the low price target for CMA is $26.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Comerica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.95, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.71, Comerica has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $41.22. Comerica has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Comerica has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comerica is 34.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Comerica will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Comerica may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

In the past three months, Comerica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Comerica is held by insiders. 78.55% of the stock of Comerica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comerica (NYSE:CMA



Earnings for Comerica are expected to grow by 71.43% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Comerica is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Comerica is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Comerica has a PEG Ratio of 11.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Comerica has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

