Earnings results for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Comfort Systems USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm earned $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Comfort Systems USA has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Comfort Systems USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comfort Systems USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.88%. The high price target for FIX is $45.00 and the low price target for FIX is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Comfort Systems USA has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Comfort Systems USA has a forecasted downside of 22.9% from its current price of $55.11. Comfort Systems USA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comfort Systems USA has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 14.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comfort Systems USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.68% next year. This indicates that Comfort Systems USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

In the past three months, Comfort Systems USA insiders have sold 1,993.58% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $174,895.00 in company stock and sold $3,661,559.00 in company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Comfort Systems USA is held by insiders. 93.48% of the stock of Comfort Systems USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX



Earnings for Comfort Systems USA are expected to decrease by -12.29% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 15.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 15.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.78. Comfort Systems USA has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

