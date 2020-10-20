Earnings results for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Commerce Bancshares last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Commerce Bancshares has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Commerce Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.72%. The high price target for CBSH is $69.00 and the low price target for CBSH is $35.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Commerce Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.40, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.00, Commerce Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $58.52. Commerce Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Commerce Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 30.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Commerce Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.50% next year. This indicates that Commerce Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

In the past three months, Commerce Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Commerce Bancshares is held by insiders. 66.55% of the stock of Commerce Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH



Earnings for Commerce Bancshares are expected to grow by 34.33% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 22.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Commerce Bancshares is 22.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Commerce Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here