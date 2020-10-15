Earnings results for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Commercial Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.24%. The high price target for CMC is $25.00 and the low price target for CMC is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Commercial Metals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Commercial Metals has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $22.93. Commercial Metals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Commercial Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Commercial Metals is 23.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Commercial Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.12% next year. This indicates that Commercial Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

In the past three months, Commercial Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Commercial Metals is held by insiders. 87.86% of the stock of Commercial Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC



Earnings for Commercial Metals are expected to decrease by -18.44% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Commercial Metals is 9.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Commercial Metals is 9.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 37.56. Commercial Metals has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Commercial Metals has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

