Earnings results for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Community Bank System last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Bank System has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Community Bank System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Bank System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.38%. The high price target for CBU is $65.00 and the low price target for CBU is $58.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Community Bank System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.50, Community Bank System has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $58.92. Community Bank System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bank System has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bank System is 51.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Community Bank System will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.69% next year. This indicates that Community Bank System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

In the past three months, Community Bank System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,550.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by insiders. 68.57% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU



Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -9.76% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 19.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 19.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Community Bank System has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

