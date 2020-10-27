Earnings results for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Community Health Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Community Health Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Health Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.82%. The high price target for CYH is $8.00 and the low price target for CYH is $3.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Community Health Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

In the past three months, Community Health Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $155,100.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Community Health Systems is held by insiders. 89.10% of the stock of Community Health Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH



Earnings for Community Health Systems are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($1.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Community Health Systems is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Community Health Systems is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

