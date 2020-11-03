Earnings results for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Community Healthcare Trust has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.0. Community Healthcare Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.70%. The high price target for CHCT is $55.00 and the low price target for CHCT is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Community Healthcare Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.78, Community Healthcare Trust has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $46.98. Community Healthcare Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Healthcare Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 95.48%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Community Healthcare Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Community Healthcare Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

In the past three months, Community Healthcare Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by insiders. 89.98% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT



Earnings for Community Healthcare Trust are expected to grow by 10.55% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 81.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 81.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Community Healthcare Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Community Healthcare Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

