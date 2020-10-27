Earnings results for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

CommVault Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.8. CommVault Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CommVault Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.45%. The high price target for CVLT is $56.00 and the low price target for CVLT is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CommVault Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.20, CommVault Systems has a forecasted upside of 24.5% from its current price of $41.14. CommVault Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems does not currently pay a dividend. CommVault Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

In the past three months, CommVault Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,070,095.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of CommVault Systems is held by insiders. 94.35% of the stock of CommVault Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT



Earnings for CommVault Systems are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.64 per share. The P/E ratio of CommVault Systems is 587.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of CommVault Systems is 587.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. CommVault Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

