Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.19% next year. This indicates that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is held by insiders. Only 8.59% of the stock of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is held by institutions.

Earnings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 24.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição is 24.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.99. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a PEG Ratio of 0.65. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

