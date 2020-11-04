Earnings results for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $386.83 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.26%. The high price target for CCU is $17.00 and the low price target for CCU is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is 58.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.71% in the coming year. This indicates that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

In the past three months, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is held by insiders. Only 15.85% of the stock of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU



Earnings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.26. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a PEG Ratio of 10.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

