Earnings results for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.87%. The high price target for BVN is $11.50 and the low price target for BVN is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a dividend yield of 0.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.75% next year. This indicates that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

In the past three months, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.34% of the stock of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is held by insiders. 55.95% of the stock of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN



The P/E ratio of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is -21.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is -21.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

