Earnings results for Compass Diversified (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Cirrus Logic last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm earned $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Its revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Cirrus Logic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Compass Diversified (NASDAQ:CRUS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.82%. The high price target for CRUS is $95.00 and the low price target for CRUS is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cirrus Logic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.14, Cirrus Logic has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $68.87. Cirrus Logic has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Compass Diversified (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Cirrus Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Compass Diversified (NASDAQ:CRUS)

In the past three months, Cirrus Logic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,244.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by insiders. 86.00% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compass Diversified (NASDAQ:CRUS



Earnings for Cirrus Logic are expected to grow by 13.36% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 24.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Cirrus Logic has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cirrus Logic has a P/B Ratio of 3.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here