Earnings results for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Compass Diversified last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year. Compass Diversified has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compass Diversified in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.71%. The high price target for CODI is $22.00 and the low price target for CODI is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Compass Diversified has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Compass Diversified has a forecasted upside of 18.7% from its current price of $17.69. Compass Diversified has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.90%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Compass Diversified has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compass Diversified is 83.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Compass Diversified will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.31% in the coming year. This indicates that Compass Diversified may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

In the past three months, Compass Diversified insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $935,976.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Compass Diversified is held by insiders. Only 30.26% of the stock of Compass Diversified is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI



Earnings for Compass Diversified are expected to grow by 39.29% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Compass Diversified is -8.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Compass Diversified is -8.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compass Diversified has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here