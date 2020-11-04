Earnings results for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Compass Minerals International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Compass Minerals International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compass Minerals International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.10%. The high price target for CMP is $75.00 and the low price target for CMP is $45.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Compass Minerals International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.29, Compass Minerals International has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $61.82. Compass Minerals International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Compass Minerals International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compass Minerals International is 150.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Compass Minerals International will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.84% in the coming year. This indicates that Compass Minerals International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

In the past three months, Compass Minerals International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Compass Minerals International is held by insiders. 92.60% of the stock of Compass Minerals International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP



Earnings for Compass Minerals International are expected to grow by 33.09% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Compass Minerals International is 22.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Compass Minerals International is 22.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Compass Minerals International has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here