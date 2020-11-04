Earnings results for CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

CompX International last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. CompX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.

Analyst Opinion on CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CompX International.

Dividend Strength: CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CompX International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

In the past three months, CompX International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of CompX International is held by insiders. Only 10.64% of the stock of CompX International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CompX International (NYSE:CIX



The P/E ratio of CompX International is 12.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of CompX International is 12.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. CompX International has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

