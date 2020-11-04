Earnings results for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Comstock Resources last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.5. Comstock Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.51%. The high price target for CRK is $9.00 and the low price target for CRK is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comstock Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.70, Comstock Resources has a forecasted upside of 47.5% from its current price of $5.22. Comstock Resources has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Comstock Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

In the past three months, Comstock Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,118,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Comstock Resources is held by insiders. Only 17.33% of the stock of Comstock Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK



Earnings for Comstock Resources are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Comstock Resources is 130.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Comstock Resources is 130.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Comstock Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

