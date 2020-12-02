Earnings results for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Comtech Telecommunications last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 4th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm earned $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Comtech Telecommunications has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. Comtech Telecommunications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.01%. The high price target for CMTL is $43.00 and the low price target for CMTL is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comtech Telecommunications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comtech Telecommunications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 51.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

In the past three months, Comtech Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by insiders. 77.17% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL



The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 65.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 65.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.12. Comtech Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

