Earnings results for Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Concho Resources last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Concho Resources has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year. Concho Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Concho Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.20%. The high price target for CXO is $118.00 and the low price target for CXO is $50.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Concho Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.83, Concho Resources has a forecasted upside of 71.2% from its current price of $43.71. Concho Resources has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 1.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Concho Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Concho Resources is 26.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Concho Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.32% next year. This indicates that Concho Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

In the past three months, Concho Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $104,701.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Concho Resources is held by insiders. 90.60% of the stock of Concho Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO



Earnings for Concho Resources are expected to decrease by -23.11% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Concho Resources is -0.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Concho Resources is -0.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Concho Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.95. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Concho Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

