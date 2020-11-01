CIMPRESS (NASDAQ:CMPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.77. Cimpress has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. Cimpress has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIMPRESS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress’ stock was trading at $91.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMPR shares have decreased by 19.6% and is now trading at $73.40.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

SPOK (NASDAQ:SPOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $35.74 million during the quarter. Spok has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Spok has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPOK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok’s stock was trading at $10.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPOK shares have decreased by 9.2% and is now trading at $9.08.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. LKQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LKQ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ’s stock was trading at $26.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LKQ stock has increased by 19.3% and is now trading at $31.99.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

UNITED STATES STEEL (NYSE:X) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:X)

United States Steel last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United States Steel has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. United States Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED STATES STEEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:X)

United States Steel’s stock was trading at $5.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, X shares have increased by 61.3% and is now trading at $9.66.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.