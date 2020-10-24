FAUQUIER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FBSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STXB)

Fauquier Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $7.60 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Fauquier Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FAUQUIER BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:STXB)

Fauquier Bankshares’ stock was trading at $16.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FBSS shares have decreased by 2.2% and is now trading at $15.73.

LITHIA MOTORS (NYSE:LAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lithia Motors has generated $11.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Lithia Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LITHIA MOTORS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors’ stock was trading at $101.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAD shares have increased by 146.0% and is now trading at $250.34.

GENUINE PARTS (NYSE:GPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business earned $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year. Genuine Parts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENUINE PARTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts’ stock was trading at $83.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GPC stock has increased by 17.7% and is now trading at $98.78.

STANDARD AVB FINANCIAL (OTCMKTS:STND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $8.14 million during the quarter. Standard AVB Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS STANDARD AVB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial’s stock was trading at $26.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STND stock has increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $32.88.