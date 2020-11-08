GULF ISLAND FABRICATION (NASDAQ:GIFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Gulf Island Fabrication has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gulf Island Fabrication has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GULF ISLAND FABRICATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication’s stock was trading at $3.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GIFI shares have decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $3.0150.

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES (NASDAQ:JKHY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Its revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Jack Henry & Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates’ stock was trading at $161.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JKHY stock has decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $153.66.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. FRP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP’s stock was trading at $40.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRPH stock has increased by 10.8% and is now trading at $44.37.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:LYV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $184 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Live Nation Entertainment has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment’s stock was trading at $42.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LYV shares have increased by 34.3% and is now trading at $56.43.